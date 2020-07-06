Uber Says “No Mask, No Ride”

The next time you are out on the town, you might want to bring a mask with you in case you need a ride from a ride-share service like Uber.

If you need a ride from Uber, then you must wear a mask in all drivers' cars. It's simple: No mask. No ride.

Uber is officially extending its mask requirement indefinitely throughout the United States and Canada. The original plan was to require drivers and riders to wear masks in the cars until the end of June.

This is the company's response to numerous states reporting new rising case numbers of COVID-19. Some of these states include Texas, California, and New Mexico.

In a recent article from USA Today, Uber shared this message to its riders and drivers saying, “Extending our 'No Mask, No Ride' policy is the right thing to do. We want to send a clear message to everyone using Uber that we all have a role to play to keep each other safe.” Uber also made this decision based on the recommended guidelines from the CDC. This policy does include Uber Eats delivery drivers who are still working throughout the global pandemic.

Uber launched its "No Mask. No Ride" campaign before the holiday weekend commenced across the country. The ride-share company wanted its message to be known that we are "In This Together" and it all starts with simple changes.

Even before its new campaign aired to the public, Uber was already doing its part back in May to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To ensure the rider's safety, the company added selfie technology for drivers in order to detect whether a driver is wearing a mask before they start a shift.

Rules throughout the country are different when it comes to wearing masks in public. But yes, this rule will and does apply to South Dakotans should they choose to use the ride-sharing service.