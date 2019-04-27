Uber Eyes Sioux Falls

First came the regular taxi service. Then the Sioux Area Metro bus service. And just a couple of year’s back it was Lyft setting up service here in the Sioux Empire. Are you ready for one more? According to Siouxfalls.Business Uber now wants a piece of the ride-sharing service.

I can honestly say that the only other transportation option I've chosen was from a friend, neighbor or coworker. Now the Sioux Falls area will plenty of choices to get a ride to the airport, downtown, to the mall or go out to eat.

Siouxfalls.Business writes that Uber has received its sales tax license this week from the state of South Dakota.

Anytime of day or night throughout the city you will see either a private taxi or shuttle service from a hotel. And then the vehicles with that little blue logo light in the windshield. And of course the big buses from Sioux Area Metro that run mostly daylight hours.

How will residents and visitors react to Uber ? Is Sioux Falls big enough for all these players?

Siouxfalls.Business also pointed out that Uber offers Uber Eats which is a food-delivery service. And then there is the freight service, business transportation service and partnerships with health care organizations. So it's more than just a ride-share business.

Source: Siouxfalls.Business