Just a few months after winning another FIFA World Cup, the United States women's national soccer team will play a game in St. Paul at Allianz Field.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that the U.S. women's national team will host a friendly against Portugal at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Tuesday, September 3rd. Kickoff time will be scheduled for 7:00 PM. Minnesota United will make the official announcement regarding the game soon.

According to the report from the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the event is in conjunction with a national tour across the United States. The USWNT Victory Tour will begin at the Rose Bowl. All of the big name players from the FIFA World Cup championship run are scheduled to play on the tour.

Ticket information for the friendly at Allianz Field will be released when the official announcement is made.