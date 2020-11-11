U.S. Surgeon General in South Dakota, Urges Wearing Masks

Dakota News Now reports that our country's top doctor is in our state helping to launch mass COVID-19 testing sites in cities around South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, this is the current schedule:

Pierre - Nov. 10 & 11

Mobridge - Nov. 11

Aberdeen - Nov. 12, 13 & 14

Chamberlain/Oacoma - Nov. 14

Watertown - Nov. 15 & 16

Madison - Nov. 17 & 18

Yankton - Nov. 17 & 18

Martin - Nov. 20

Custer - Nov. 20

Spearfish - Nov. 21 & 22

People wanting to be tested need to pre-register for a time and fill out a voucher, which you must bring with you to the testing location. You will be swabbing your own nose with direction from test site staff. Test results will be available in 3 to 5 days at the same registration website and testing is free.

Dakota News Now reported that in his presentation yesterday in Pierre, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams indicated that the spread of the COVID-19 virus was "out of control in South Dakota and beyond".

He spoke about what he referred to as the "3 Ws - Wear a mask, wash your hands, and Watch your distance". He also advocated for mask mandates, indicating that states which have them have had more luck in getting people to wear them. However, he also added that people shouldn't have to have a mandate "to do the right thing."

He urged people to "follow public health measures" and to go to the South Dakota Department of Health website to actually see COVID-19 statistics in South Dakota and "understand that they’re going out of control. And not just here, but across the country."

Dr. Adams also acknowledged that COVID fatigue had set in for medical professionals and citizens alike, but took a hopeful tone when talking about the possibility of having a preventative vaccine available soon.

Sources: Dakota News Now, the South Dakota Department of Health, the Office of the Surgeon General/ Department of Health & Human Services, and eTrueNorth.