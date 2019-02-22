This is the time for veterans to put their leadership, teamwork and mission focus skills back into service. Tech companies are looking for skilled workers with that type of background.

A program that will launch in April called the Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses program (VET TEC), piloted by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, will help veterans in advancing their IT careers. VET TEC is unique because the computer skills training programs take just months or even weeks to complete. Acquiring essential skills in such a short amount of time gives veterans the opportunity to advance their career sooner rather than later.

This innovative new pilot program pairs eligible veterans with market-leading training providers offering high-tech training and skills development sought by employers. Veterans will have their classes and training paid for by the VA and will receive a monthly housing stipend during their training.

The five high-demand training areas include computer software, information science, media application, computer programming and data processing.

For more information on education benefits, the apprenticeship program and on-the-job training program, we encourage you to call our education team at 605.773.3269

Source: SD.GOV