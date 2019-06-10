Tyson Recalls Over 190,000 Pounds Of Chicken

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken fritter items were produced on February 28, 2019. The recall includes 32.81 lb. cases containing four 8.2 lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to institutional foodservice locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.

FSIS was notified of the problem on June 5, 2019, when Tyson Foods, Inc. advised FSIS of three consumer complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken fritter product. Tyson Foods, Inc. distributed the product to institutions, including schools.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers. Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.