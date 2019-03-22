Tyson Issues Chicken Strip Recall. Check Your Freezer, Again

Is it just me, or have there been a lot of food product recalls lately. I mean honestly, how does all this extraneous stuff end up in our food! The latest recall is from Tyson Foods and may involve products you have in your freezer right now.

The products are ready-to-eat chicken strip products which could be contaminated with small pieces of metal. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture ( USDA ), issued the alert on these products and considers it a Class 1 recall with a high health risk.

At this point, however, the FSIS has only received two complaints from people who consumed the products and there have been no injuries or health issues reported due to eating the chicken strips.

The products involved are:

25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce with Best If Used by date of NOV 30 2019. Case codes are 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours.

25- ounce plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat with Best If Used date of NOV 30 2019. Case codes 3348CNQ0419,3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421 and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours.

20-lb. cases of frozen "Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce with Best If Used by date NOV 30, 2019 and case code 3348CNQ03.

Consumers are being advised to throw the products away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

You can see the actual packages here . And if you have any other questions you can contact the Tyson Foods Consumer Relations line at 1-866-8668456.