Tyndall Bakery Named Best in South Dakota

A kolache is a pastry made of sweet, yeasty dough with a dollop of fruit or a cream cheese mixture in the middle. Some of the best kolaches can be found at the Tyndall Bakery on Main Street in Tyndall, South Dakota.

But, that's not all they're known for. The Tyndall Bakery has been baking bread, buns, pies, cinnamon and caramel rolls, doughnuts, and so much more for over 100 years.

Taste of Home magazine has named the Tyndall Bakery the best bakery in South Dakota. Their field editors scoured America to find the best in every state. They're certainly not wrong. Being from Wagner, a short 30-minute drive to Tyndall, I've had my share of Tyndall Bakery goodies. Around the holidays, you can even get your favorite Christmas candy.

The Tyndall Bakery is also known for making a delicious kuchen, South Dakota's state dessert.

If you're looking for good German or Czech pastries, the best buns for your burgers, or a dozen doughnuts or rolls, you'll want to take a trip to Tyndall, South Dakota to the Tyndall Bakery.

Hours are 6:30 AM - 2:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 6:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Sometimes, hours may vary, so if you're traveling you might want to call ahead.

On a side note, I think the Royal Bake Shop in Centerville, South Dakota at least deserves a runner's up trophy. You've gotta give the Zebra Doughnut props.