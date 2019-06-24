Two Sioux Falls athletes have been named Gatorade South Dakota Track and Field Player of the Year.

Sioux Falls Lincoln's Tyler Hiatt has been named Gatorade South Dakota Boys Track and Field Player of the Year after another stellar season throwing the shot put and discus. He won both events at the Class AA state meet and helped lead the Patriots to a team state championship. The soon-to-be senior has a 3.6 GPA in the classroom and is a multi-sport athlete.

Roosevelt's Jasmine Greer took the player of the year honors for girls track and field this season. Greer also threw for the shot put and has a personal best record of 47-0.75, which is 23rd best in the entire country. Her 47-foot throw at the Class AA state meet set a record for the competition, and left her just a few inches short of her own personal record. Greer's performance helped the Rough Riders take third place at Class AA state this season. She will be a senior this upcoming school year and has a 3.94 GPA.

