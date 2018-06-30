Twolves Clear Cap Space as they Waive Cole Aldrich

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived Cole Aldrich on Saturday and in doing so cleared more cap space prior to the start of free agency according to ESPN.

Minnesota would of had to guarantee Aldrich's contract for $6.9 million and the production last season didn't justify that commitment.

Aldrich now becomes a free agent and can sign with any team in the league.

Now Minnesota enters free agency with more money to spend as they try and fill out a roster that takes them a step closer to championship contention next season.

Targets are gong to have to include three point shooters and more depth for the bench as those were the two glaring weaknesses from a season ago.

Regardless of who the players are, the Twolves must make the right moves in order to move forward and not backwards next year.

