When we were young, it seemed like life was at its all-time worst whenever we were crying or napping, which in a lot of cases became crying about napping or being forced to nap because we had been crying.

But now in a world where we are all looking to maximize our health amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these two negatives from years gone by, now have some real positives associated with them.

As adults, we have all embraced the bliss that comes from some quality shut-eye, and now new research says those naps not only make us feel good but are good for us.

A study of more than 2,200 people in China has revealed that even a brief afternoon snooze can lead to better mental agility with things like improved locational awareness, verbal fluency, and working memory.

The study, which was published in General Psychiatry, even found that those naps helped to provide a boost to our immune systems.

And while the benefits of napping might not come as a surprise to most of us, the results of another study in the Far East could catch a lot of us off guard.

A study in Japan has discovered that crying more often may be the key to better mental health.

Experts say a good cry will help to release stress hormones and create endorphins, which will unleash our body's natural painkillers.

The importance of crying is catching on in Japan, where there's even a restaurant where you can go to have a good sob session.

The Tears and Travel Cafe allows you to make an appointment for up to five people, where, with the help of sad music and melancholy images, you can unload your stress while sipping on some tea.

So how much will this experience set you back? According to the cafe's website, you are only charged for 'the amount you’ve cried'.

Whatever that means.

