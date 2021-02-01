Two Suspects Wanted in Sioux Falls Attempted Armed Robbery

An armed robbery attempt over the weekend in the Sioux Empire has authorities searching for two suspects.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a store in the area of West 12th Street and South Marion Road around 2:40 on Saturday morning (January 30).

The police report states that the two suspects entered the store in question and appeared to pick up a few items. A short time later, they walked up to the register, and one of the suspects displayed a weapon and instructed the store attendant to give them money.

According to Dakota News Now, both suspects fled the scene without receiving any cash in a dark-colored sedan that contained damage to the front passenger side. The vehicle also had a spare tire on the right rear passenger side.

The first suspect is just under 6' tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a white mask, black pants, and a light grey hoodie. The second suspect is described as being over 6′ tall, wearing a black bandana, black pants, and a dark hoodie.

Both suspects are of Native American descent.

If you have any information that can help police in their search, you're asked to please contact CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now

