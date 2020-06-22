Two South Dakotans Killed in Minnesota Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way driver on 35-W in Richfield, Minnesota is dead after a crash Saturday night that also claimed the lives of two South Dakotans. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened near 66th Street at about 10:54 PM.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the wrong-way driver hit an SUV with four people inside. Siblings Alaura and Tyler Fried were heading northbound on I-35 from their Lakeville home with two other people when 21-year-old Alfredo Torres of St. Paul struck their vehicle. Torres was killed.

The driver of the SUV 25-year old Briana Vazquez of Watertown, South Dakota, passengers 28-year old Hassan Abdulmalik of Bloomington and Tyler Fried of Vermillion, South Dakota died at the scene. The fourth person Alaura Fried remains in a Minneapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Source: Minnesota Highway Patrol