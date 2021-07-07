Two South Dakota high school golfers will participate in a nationwide tournament at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Reese Jansa from Harrisburg High School and Liam Sarmiento from O'Gorman have qualified for the PURE Insurance Championship. The tournament will be held at Pebble Beach on September 20-26. Jansa and Sarmiento qualified for the event through the First Tee of South Dakota.

The PURE Insurance Championship brings 81 junior golfers from around the country to Pebble Beach to play in a tournament that surrounds the PGA Tour Champions event that weekend. They are joined by 81 amateur golfers and 81 professional golfers. Professional golfers play all rounds as normal, while junior/pro teams play "gross best ball." The tournament is televised on the Golf Channel.

Jansa and Sarmiento will both be teamed with a PGA Tour Champions player and two amateur players for the tournament. They are also the only two players from South Dakota selected for the 2021 event.

Both players will go into the tournament off of a great high school season. Jansa won the individual Class AA golf championship by setting a state record at -8 for the event this past spring as a junior. Last fall, the freshman Sarmiento finished tied for 23rd at the state AA boy's tournament and helped O'Gorman to a third-place finish in the team championship.

More information regarding the PURE Insurance Championship and the First Tee program of South Dakota can be found through the following links:

PURE Insurance Championship

First Tee of South Dakota