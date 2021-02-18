Two South Dakota basketball players have been nominated as part of the national 2021 McDonald's All-American Games.

The annual event showcases the top boys and girls high school basketball graduates. Traditionally, there is an exhibition basketball game, slam dunk contest, and three-point contest. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of those events will not be taking place this year. Instead, McDonald's will highlight the selected group as part of a virtual event.

Over 700 athletes have been nominated across the United States and Canada, but only two from South Dakota were selected.

Sioux Falls Washington's Sydni Schetnan is the lone South Dakota girl's nominee. The 6'5 center has helped the Warriors to an 11-2 record (as of 2/18/21) and as the current favorite in Class AA Girls. Schetnan has contributed to the varsity roster since her freshman season. Following graduation, Schetnan will attend college at Louisville where she will play both volleyball and basketball.

Yankton's Matthew Mors takes the nomination on the boy's side to no surprise. One of the best basketball players the state has seen, Mors will exit South Dakota in the top-ten in total points scored. He is the all-time leader in points scored in Class AA. Mors started playing for Yankton as a 7th grader and has committed to play basketball at Wisconsin. Yankton is currently 13-3 on the season.

McDonald's will knock down the long list of athletes later this month to the final 48 finalists. Former finalists for the event include the likes of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Paige Bueckers, Candace Parker, and current ESPN Radio host Chiney Ogwumike.

More information about the 2021 McDonald's All-American Games and the nominees can be found here.