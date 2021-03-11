Two South Dakota Attractions Named Among Midwest Living’s Best

Those of us who already love our state know that there are some wonderful things to see and do here. Those who don't know much about South Dakota, period, are about to get some "fetchin' up", thanks to Midwest Living Magazine.

Over the years, I have been an online subscriber to Midwest Living Magazine, and I'll be very honest, for me, it was all about the scrumptious recipes. I have my own recipe box with them!

But yes, they do also have great articles on, and photos of, beautiful places all around the midwest! For instance, you can find out about trendy plants for your spring 2021 garden, top things to do in Pella, Iowa, recipes for St. Patrick's Day, trip guides for numerous places, and that is just a very small amount of the info you can find there.

Their yearly roundup of Best of the Midwest Winners 2021 encompasses four divisions:

Travel

Culture

Food & Drink

Wellness

There are numerous sub-categories in each division. For instance, under Food & Drink, you'll find Best Diner, Best Brewery, Best Bakery, and so on. Under Travel, you'd find the Best Wildlife experience, Best Spring destination, Best Summer Resort, etc.

This year two South Dakota locations stood out:

Travel - Best National Park - Badlands National Park Culture - Best Photo Op - Wall Drug

In choosing Badlands National Park this year, they said,

An hour east of Rapid City, ancient buttes, pinnacles and canyons form a dramatic shift in the prairie landscape. Drive the popular 39-mile Badlands Loop Road for an overview (and a good chance for encounters with bison, bighorn sheep and deer)."

Their description of Wall Drug was even more fun,

The question isn’t whether to take a photo at this billboard-hyped kitsch factory off Interstate-90 (where, yes, the coffee really costs only a nickel). The question is where to start?"

Anyone who has been to the Badlands and/or Wall Drug knows exactly what they're talking about. And if you haven't, what are you waiting for?

Source: Midwest Living Magazine