Two Sioux Falls Restaurants Make Top-10 Taco List

Who has the best tacos in the state of South Dakota? Well, according to Best Things South Dakota, one Sioux Falls restaurant reigns supreme, in having the best taco in the Mount Rushmore state.

Everyone has their own personal favorites when it comes to tacos. For me, growing up in Iowa, I still visit mine nearly every time I go back for a visit. With the state of South Dakota being such a big place, it's not surprising that this list has restaurants from almost every corner. Because, let's face it, who doesn't love tacos?

Here are the best places to get a taco, according to Best Things South Dakota:

Giliberto's, Sioux Falls Que Pasa?, Rapid City Cheyenne Crossing, Lead Cedar Pass Restaurant, Interior Laughing Water Restaurant, Custer Jacky's Restaurant, Sioux Falls Barbacoa's, Spearfish El Mariachi, Rapid City Sabor A Mexico, Rapid City Guadalajara's, Spearfish

Obviously, living in Sioux Falls, my opinion may be a bit biased, but I wholeheartedly agree with the number one spot on this list.

If you haven't had one of Giliberto's tacos, you're missing out. In fact, having one of Giliberto's tacos is almost impossible; it's best to have at least two in every sitting. They have 3 locations in Sioux Falls, including on Minnesota Ave, East 10th St, and Sertoma Ave.

Jacky's also serves up a fantastic taco. Again, speaking from experience here, you can't go wrong with a trip to Jacky's. Picking between these two restaurants is really like splitting hairs, so I guess it's probably a good idea to go to both as often as possible, just to be safe.

But just remember, if you go with me, you'll have to get your own. Because there's no "we" in the word, taco.

Story Source: Best Things South Dakota