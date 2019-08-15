Two Sioux Falls Residents Found Dead in Minnesota

The deaths of two Sioux Falls residents are currently being investigated by authorities in Chippewa County, Minnesota.

KSFY TV is reporting that Andy Edward Wilcox, 42, and Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, both of Sioux Falls were found dead on Sunday, (August 11) in a secluded area of Chippewa County, west of the Sparta Cemetery.

According to KSFY, Sheriff's deputies received a call around noon on Sunday from family members of Wilcox stating they believed he was suicidal and in Chippewa County, possibly with his girlfriend, Charity Grace Hoffelt.

Both victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Medical Examiner's reports showed that Wilcox died of a gunshot wound to the head, while Hoffelt also reportedly died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

KSFY reports that authorities found Hoffelt dead at the scene. Wilcox was transported by North Memorial Air Care to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Chippewa County authorities are continuing their investigation.

Source: KSFY TV