Two Sioux Falls Men Arrested Stemming from Shots Fired Incident

Two people are in jail stemming from a shots fired incident that happened early Wednesday morning on Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting, the incident occurred around 12:30 AM on Wednesday, (October 9) at a residence in the 2600 block of South Duluth Avenue.

Police told KSFY that one of the men involved showed up and began to knock on the door and look inside the windows of the home. The man inside the home noticed the suspect had a gun in his hand, so the resident inside the home also grabbed a gun.

According to KSFY, the suspect outside the home pointed his firearm at the man inside, which prompted the man inside to fire his gun twice at the suspect outside. The man on the outside of the home took off running and jumped into the passenger seat of a car, which immediately left the scene of the altercation.

A short time later, police officers stopped the car containing the suspect near 33rd Street and Summit Avenue. Officers noticed that someone inside the vehicle tossed what appeared to be a gun from a car window. After investigating, police determined the firearm was a BB gun, and took the suspect, forty-one-year-old John Paul Thin Elk of Sioux Falls, into custody.

Thin Elk was booked on simple assault charges.

KSFY reports the man from inside the home who fired the gun at Thin Elk is also facing charges. His identity has not yet been released, as the charges against him are still pending.

Police say the gun he used during the incident was stolen from an unlocked car about a month ago. Authorities also found methamphetamine inside his home during the search of his property.

