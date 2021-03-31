Two Sioux Falls Men Face Drug And Stolen Vehicle Charges

Two Sioux Falls men are in jail facing multiple felonies after being found in possession of a stolen car.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of South Norton Avenue. Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, an officers on patrol saw the stolen vehicle parked in a lot around the 600 block of South 3rd Avenue. Officers watched as the suspects drove the vehicle around the area before returning to the same lot, according to Dakota News Now.

Clemens said the two men inside the car exited and walked away. At that point, Sioux Falls police stopped the men and detained them while the vehicle was searched. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the suspect's pockets and a pipe with meth residue. Police also found a purse that was reported stolen from a different vehicle.

Police arrested 18-year-old Mikel Richard McDonald, and 23-year-old Michael James Archambault, Jr. The suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Clemens said the owner of the stolen vehicle had left the doors unlocked and the keys inside.