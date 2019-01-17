The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots have two coaches that have been named as finalists for National Coach of the Year.

Every year finalists from each state are selected across all sports for National Coach of the Year. The award is presented by the National High School Coaches Association.

This year's selections out of South Dakota include two coaches from Sioux Falls Lincoln. Cross country coach Eric Pooley and tennis coach Tom Krueger have been selected based on their accomplishments.

Pooley helped lead the Patriots to a dominant performance at the 2018 Class AA State Cross Country Championships. Lincoln swept both the boys and girls team championships, and it wasn't close. Lincoln's boy's team finished with 22 points compared to second place Rapid City Stevens at 103. The girls finished with 68 team points compared to 84 for Rapid City Central.

Krueger secured two more championships in tennis over the last year. Lincoln flew through the Class AA boys tennis tournament in May 2018 winning the school's fifth consecutive tennis championship. He then turned around and led the Patriot girls to a third straight title in October.

Winners for the National Coach of the Year will be selected this upcoming June in Bismarck, North Dakota.