Golfweek magazine has released its 2019 rankings for the best courses you can play in South Dakota, and two of them are in Sioux Falls.

Each spring Golfweek updates its rankings for the best courses you can play in each state. The courses are ranked based on ten different standards.

Four courses return to this year's list from last year, but Prairie Green Golf Course saw the biggest jump of the year going from unranked all the way to second place. Willow Run Golf Course is the other Sioux Falls course to be ranked in the top-five holding the fourth position.

Rapid City placed three golf courses on the list. Golf Club at Red Rock ranked first, Hart Ranch GC placed third, and Meadowbrook closed out the top-five for this year.

Golfweek rankings for every state can be found here. No South Dakota course made the list of the top-200 across the country this year.