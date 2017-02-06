Two Sioux Falls Businesses Fail Alcohol Checks

Last week the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on 27 Sioux Falls businesses. Two sold alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

The businesses that failed the compliance check were Kota Korner on North Sycamore Avenue and Hy-Vee Gas No. 6 on East 57th Street

The clerks that sold the alcohol were issued a summons with a mandatory court appearance. Businesses that fail compliance checks are subject to fines and suspension or loss of liquor license.

