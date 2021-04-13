Two Sioux Falls Bars Offering A Shot for A Shot

At least two Sioux Falls establishments are offering a shot for a shot.

JJ's Wine, Spirits, & Cigars is offering half off your drink when you show your vaccination card and Dada Gastropub is literally offering a shot when you show proof of your shot.

JJ's is located at 3000 W 57th Street. Dada Gastropub is part of Icon Lounge and is located at 402 N Main Avenue.

Both promotions started at the end of March and plan to continue while supplies last.

Both businesses have a lot more to offer than booze. While you're there getting your drink special, you could maybe get some yummy food or even a great dessert.

Inside JJ's there is the 3.0 Bar complete with a food menu and The Boozy Bakery. They also are a liquor store so you can stock up on refreshments and cigars.

Dada Gastropub is newly converted into a full-service restaurant after Icon Lounge and Events pivoted a bit. They have an extensive signature cocktail menu and full food menu.