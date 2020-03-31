Two Saloon #10 Workers in Deadwood Test Positive for COVID-19

The South Dakota Department of Health is telling people who recently visited a popular Deadwood, South Dakota saloon to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after finding out that two employees who work there have tested positive for the virus.

Dakota News Now is reporting that two employees of Saloon #10 in Deadwood continued to work while ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Dakota News Now, anyone who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Department of Health reminds patrons of the saloon during that time to self-monitor for symptoms of infection.

Should you begin to develop any COVID-19 like symptoms, take the following steps immediately:

Call your health care provider right away.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent the spread of the virus in healthcare facilities.

Avoid contact with other people.

Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

A CDC screening tool available at COVID.SD.GOV for those who need it.

Remember, the best way to prevent coming in contact with the virus is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

Source: Dakota News Now

