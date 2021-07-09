Two Pickup Models Popular In South Dakota Are Under Recall

There is another widespread recall affecting over 400,000 pickups that are very popular in South Dakota.

General Motors is recalling 410,000 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickups for an issue with the roof-rail airbags, commonly called side curtain airbags. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, these airbags can randomly explode without warning and project parts of the inflator into the cabin. Injury can occur if the truck is occupied at the time of inflation, though GM says there have been no reported injuries.

The models covered in the recall include certain 2015 and 2016 Silverado and Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Get our free mobile app

GM says a defect during the manufacturing process can allow moisture to be introduced into the inflator and can cause corrosion. GM says there are no symptoms exhibited before an airbag will explode. The company is also not suggesting owners stop driving a truck with potentially problematic airbags at this time.

Owners of the affected trucks will be notified beginning August 16. A second letter will go out when replacement parts are available. GM says they only have a limited number of updated airbags on hand. When enough airbags are available, the second letter will direct owners to dealers who will replace both the left and right-side roof-rail airbags at no charge.

According to NSTSA documents, during a seven-day period in mid-June of 2021, inflators in three 2015 Silverado trucks ruptured while the vehicles were not in use. In all three cases, the steel inflator body split open, suddenly releasing the gas stored inside the chamber.

Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. Owners may also check their Vehicle Identification Number at the GM Owner Center website or the NHTSA's website.