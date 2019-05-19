Two People Shot at Sioux Falls Apartment Complex Friday Night

Two people sustained gunshot wounds Friday night after a confrontation broke out at a Sioux Falls apartment complex.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place around 9:30 PM on Friday, (May 17) at the Hidden Hills apartment complex in the 900 block of Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police told KSFY, once they arrived they discovered two people with gunshot wounds. One victim, an adult, received a non-life threatening injury, while the other victim, a juvenile, was seriously hurt but is expected to be okay.

According to the report, a confrontation of some kind occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex and a gun was discharged. The two people sustaining injuries were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

Details regarding a suspect, the identity of the victims and the reason behind the confrontation are not known at this time.

KSFY reports that police are still in the process of investigating and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: KSFY TV