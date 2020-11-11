Two People Die in Crash on I-229 Tuesday

A winter storm struck the Sioux Empire Tuesday morning, leaving the area with icy and snowy roads. The storm contributed to the death of a driver and his passenger on I-229 near 10th street.

Dakota News Now is reporting the deadly accident took place around 11:00 AM near the 10th Street exit.

Police told Dakota News Now a 2002 Kia Sport was traveling northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle. The northbound vehicle right behind the Kia Sport, a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, moved to the left lane as a result. In the process, the driver of the pickup also began to lose control, and the two vehicles collided.

The pickup rolled after entering the center median. The two passengers inside, a 70-year-old male driver and his 72-year-old male passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident and were ejected from the vehicle. Police report both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old man that was driving the Kia Sport SUV was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital after receiving serious non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash.

According to Dakota News Now, traffic in the northbound lanes of I-229 was backed up well into Tuesday afternoon as the investigation into the accident continued.

Police say charges are still pending in the crash as the investigation continues.

Source: Dakota News Now