Two People Die after Motorcycle Strikes Minivan in Sioux Falls

Not following the speed limit may have led to the death of two Sioux Falls residents over the weekend after a motorcycle struck a minivan near an I-29 interchange.

Dakota News Now is reporting that 75-year-old Eldon Guericke of Sioux Falls and the driver of the motorcycle as 31-year-old Franklin Griffith both were killed as the result of an accident that happened Sunday night (August 9) at the intersection of West 60th Street North and Granite Lane, just east of the I-29 interchange.

The accident occurred when the minivan driven by Guericke was attempting to turn left onto 60th Street when it was struck in the side by a westbound motorcycle driven by Griffith. Police Spokesperson Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, the force of the motorcycle hitting the van caused the minivan to tip over on its side.

Clemens said both drivers died at the scene of the accident. There were no other people involved in the deadly weekend crash.

According to Dakota News Now, upon the initial investigation, authorities believe excessive speed by the motorcycle may have played a role in the deadly accident.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact factors that led up to the crash at this time. There is a 55 mile per hour speed limit on that particular stretch of road near Sioux Falls.

