Two More Stores Close In Sioux Falls Empire Mall

The COVID-19 pandemic is claiming more retail victims. The Sioux Falls Business Journal is reporting that The Gap and Banana Republic have closed at The Empire Mall. They stated, “While neither store officially posted a going-out-of-business notice, the inventory was gone in boxes, and fixtures were being dismantled and packed up.”

Back in June Gap Inc. reported a quarterly loss of nearly $1 billion. Gap owns Banana Republic and Old Navy stores.

Simon Property Group which owns the Empire Mall said back in March that the whole mall would be closed down due to the COVID pandemic. In May the Empire Mall re-opened while announcing precautions including “All shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping. They will also be encouraged to frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands while shopping.”

Nationally store closings and retail bankruptcies seem to be piling up as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Recently NBC News published a list of “big names that have filed for bankruptcy since the coronavirus pandemic hit”. On the list are such businesses as:

CMX Cinemas

J. Crew

Gold's Gym

Neiman Marcus

JCPenny

Pier 1 Imports

Hertz

24 Hour Fitness

GNC

CEC Entertainment (Chuck E. Cheese Restaurants)

Cirque De Soleil

Lord & Taylor

Tailored Brands