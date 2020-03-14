Two MLB Players are Looking for a Sandlot Game

With the Coronavirus halting Spring Training in its tracks, Major League Baseball players are looking to find alternative ways to play baseball.

Two MLB players have used social media to try and create their own sandlot game.

Cincinnati Reds pitchers Trevor Bauer and David Carpenter are trying to get other MLB players to play a sandlot game.

The two have reached out to others on their Twitter accounts in hopes of garnering enough interest to make the game happen.

So far Padres outfielder Tommy Pham, Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and Tigers pitcher James Russell have all said they are willing to play in the sandlot style game.

Time will tell how many others jump on the diamond with these guys.

The game will be broadcast on Bauer's website Momentum and Bauer tweeted that this game is going to happen.

Major League Baseball halted Spring Training and has said they will delay the start of the MLB season.