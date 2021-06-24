Two Live Music Acts Will Be At The Levitt This Weekend

Pull out the lawn chairs and umbrellas as it's time for live music at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The next set of performances takes place this Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26 with the lawn opening at 6:00 pm; giving you plenty of time to get a great spot.

The music will begin thirty minutes later at 6:30 pm.

The artist that will be kicking things off for the upcoming weekend will be Goodroad on Friday followed by The Two Tracks on Saturday. Here is a brief summary of the artists that will be playing this Friday and Saturday:

“We’re just a group of guys who love to play music.” If you’d ask Allen Goodroad about what this band is like, that’s what you’d hear. “We’ve come from all sorts of backgrounds to form this unique group that allows us to get away with playing anything.” Every band member is proficient in more than one instrument and members perform on a mix of guitars, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, fiddles, accordions, and keys."

"The Two Tracks is an Americana quartet based out of Sheridan, Wyoming that creates music that reverberates with heart-felt emotion and that speak to the listener with honesty, conviction, and integrity."

A complete list of all this year's performers can be found HERE.

Wondering where you can park your vehicle if you would like to attend one of the performances this summer? HERE is a complete list of all the Levitt at The Falls parking-friendly places and lots.

Remember, parking downtown Sioux Falls is free after 5:00 pm on weekdays and parking meters are not in use on the weekends.

Performances go until the month of September so get ready for the next few months of live music outdoors, Sioux Falls.