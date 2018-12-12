Two Dead, One Injured in I-90 Crash Near Mitchell

Traffic on I-90 near Mitchell was diverted for over two hours while law enforcement and other emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash where two women died, and a teenage girl received serious injuries.

The crash, just east of Mithcell near mile marker 337, occurred Tuesday (December 11) at 10:30 according to Tony Mangan of the Department of Public Safety.

"A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the median, tipped and rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof in the eastbound driving lane" said Mangan

The two women in the front seat, a 52-year-old driver and a 43-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old girl was not ejected, but suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The identities of those in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off of Interstate 90 at exit 335 for approximately two and a half hours.