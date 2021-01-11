Two Dead After Falling Through Ice on Lake Poinsett

An ice fishing accident that happened on Saturday left two people dead according to Dakota News Now.

Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened Saturday evening on the northern end of Lake Poinsett.

A 60-year-old man along with an 8-year-old boy were on an ATV when it fell into the ice.

Both the man and the boy were taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown after they were pulled out from the lake.

Sadly, both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another incident involving a four-wheeler also broke through the ice on Lake Poinsett to which emergency personnel needed to be called to the scene.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported within this incident.

After these two incidents, The Hamlin County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are wanting to go into frozen area lakes.

It's important that people understand that the ice thickness changes from a couple of inches to just about an inch in about a foot.

"According to the National Weather Service, the area is forecast to see high temperatures above or near freezing through the rest of the week with overnight lows mainly into the 20s"-Dakota News Now.

These temperatures can potentially make for some dangerous conditions on Lake Poinsett and other frozen lakes.

Source: Dakota News Now