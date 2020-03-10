UPDATE: Governor Kristi Noem confirmed as of late Tuesday afternoon there have been 5 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Dakota. This includes the possibility of 1 death.

The first individual is a male age 40-49 from Beadle County

The second individual is a male age 50-59 from Charles Mix County

The third individual is a female age 30-39 from Davidson County

The fourth individual is a male age 40-49 from Minnehaha County

The Fifth individual is a male age 50-59 from Pennington County

ORIGINAL STORY:

Coronavirus has been confirmed in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and now South Dakota Dakota News Now is reporting that COVID-19 or Coronavirus has been confirmed in two people in South Dakota.

One of the patients is a resident of Mitchell. Who told Dakota News Now that her test results came back Tuesday afternoon and confirmed the virus. The patient says she traveled on a plane last week and reported that doctors told her she was the second case in the state.

That patient also lives in Mitchell. That patient also traveled by plane recently but is not related to the first patient and has no connections to her.

Governor Kristi Noem has commented: “The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota. The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness. Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously. Now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”