The Sanford Pentagon has hosted some pretty big college basketball games over the last few years and this November they will do the same thing.

On November 5, Wisconsin will face off against St. Mary's and on November 9, the University of Minnesota will take on Oklahoma.

Both games will be nationally televised with the Minnesota/Oklahoma game being a part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Series.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the action up close and personal as so many other communities would love the opportunity to get to watch this kind of basketball.

Both games do have a few tickets left on Ticketmaster with some more premium options on the secondary market at places like Stubhub.

This will be Oklahoma and St Mary's first experience playing inside the Sanford Pentagon while Wisconsin and Minnesota have both played games inside the Pentagon before.