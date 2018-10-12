A trusting man and his roommate opened the door to an acquaintance with a stranger and were beaten and robbed. The men were assaulted inside their apartment in the 300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Thursday (October 11) at approximately 8:00 PM.

The 62-year-old victim answered the door because he recognized one of the two people. Once the door was opened, both suspects pushed in the door, kicking and punching both the victim and his 58-year-old roommate.

During the incident, a wallet and a watch were stolen.

The victims called the police and provided information on the one person they knew who robbed and beat them. Police found and arrested both thieves, and also recovered the wallet and watch.

According to Officer Sam Clemens, the suspects are charged with first-degree burglary, robbery, and simple assault. The acquaintance who was identified and arrested is Keyato Leo Duran, 35, from Sioux Falls. Also arrested was Stuart Ray Highhawk, 33, from Sioux Falls.