Two Area Campgrounds Make List of South Dakota’s Ten Best

Camping season is almost here and according to a list released by planetware.com, two nearby campgrounds, are among the very best in the Mount Rushmore State.

Whether you're looking for space for an RV, or you just want to pop the tent in the middle of the woods, South Dakota's parks offer something for just about any camper out there. And if you've been to either of these two area campgrounds, it's not hard to figure out why they made this list.

As you'd expect with a list like this, many of the top spots went to West River campgrounds. The top camping destination in the entire state is the Sylvan Lake site at Custer State Park. After that, you have campgrounds in the badlands, as well as Spearfish making the list. It isn't until you hit number five, do you reach an East River site.

Get our free mobile app

Coming in at number 5 is the Gavin Point campground at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. The park actually comprises 3 campgrounds in total, which offer more than 400 different sites throughout the park.

The two campgrounds in the Sioux Empire which make the list are only about 15-20 minutes apart, so if you wanted, you could easily check both of them out for yourself in the same day and compare.

Credit: Christine Manika (TSM), Sam Wright

Number 10 on the list is the campground at Palisades State Park near Garretson. Not only is Palisades compatible with RVs, but it also has around 35 electric and non-electric campers.

Ben Davis and Canva

Number 12 on the list is the Big Sioux Recreation Area's campground. With over 50 campsites and an 18 hole disc golf course, this is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway.

For the complete list of the best camping in the state of South Dakota, check out the article from planetware.com here.