TwinsFest Goes Virtual

The back-to-back A.L. Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins invite fans to connect with the 2021 Virtual TwinsFest on Saturday, January 30. This year due to COVID-19 protocols, TwinsFest will be streamed live free of charge from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

TwinsFest benefits the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and is a complete fan interaction with the Minnesota Twins. Special appearances by the Twins leadership team, broadcast team, Twins alumni, and of course current players who you will be cheering on this season.

Hear from Minnesota Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli. Learn more about the new Twins AAA affiliate the St. Paul Saints. And T.C. Bear gets his own segment with the kids with a special paint-along so get your brushes ready.

And if you plan your day right there's a special performance by Tim McGraw.

Take a look at the TwinsFest schedule and break up winter with your Twins fix.

