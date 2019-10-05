Twins, Yankees Epitome of Baseball’s True Outcomes

NEW YORK (AP) — Not until the 42nd pitch of the night was a ball put in play to a fielder.

The New York Yankees’ 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their American League Division Series opener on Friday was the epitome of what Major League Baseball has evolved into in 2019.

A 4-hour, 15-minute meeting between power-packed offenses was dominated by the Three True Outcomes — homers, walks, strikeouts — when the defense is superfluous other than the pitcher and catcher.

According to Rhett Bolinger reporting for MLB.com, shortstop Jorge Polanco homered in the first inning off lefty James Paxton while Nelson Cruz added an opposite-field shot to right field in the third inning, and Miguel Sanó took advantage of the short porch in right in the sixth. But it wasn’t enough in a 10-4 loss on Friday night at Yankee Stadium that saw the Twins’ postseason losing streak stretch to a record 14 games.

Minnesota out homered the Yankees 3-2, just like the Twins did over the regular season (307 to 306). But all long balls were with the bases empty.

By time Eddie Rosario fouled out to end the game on the 362nd pitch, the seats were more than half-empty.

Exciting? Yes.

Entertaining? Perhaps, perhaps not.

