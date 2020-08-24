Twins Win Royals Series, Cruz Dominates, 6th Homer

The Minnesota Twins are in first place in the American League Central after a weekend series win in Kansas City where they used seven bullpen pitchers in a 5-4 win over the Royals. And for reliever Tyler Clippard working only one inning getting the win. Clippard came off the mound after being hit by a line shot to his throwing arm.

Minnesota got on the board in the opening frame with a pair then adding again in the third inning, the Royals would catch up recording three runs. I hope you didn't walk away from your radio or TV in the ninth inning because it was Bamba time. Nelson Cruz steps up to look at two 100 MPH pitches by Trevor Rosenthall and then loads the cannon. An insurance homer off the batter's eye in deep center field would lock-up the win. It would be the sixth home run against Kansas City this year.

One down, two more road series to go as Minnesota begins a 3-game stand in Cleveland tonight where we again see Kenta Maeda coming off that near no-no last week. Cleveland will start Aaron Civale for a 6:10 PM first pitch on Information 1000 KSOO.