Twins Win on Sunday and Hold 1 Game Lead in AL Central

The shortened season in Major League Baseball has had its surprises so far, but the Minnesota Twins in first place in the American League Central is something many envisioned.

On Sunday, the Twins continued to hold the top spot in the division as they defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-2.

Max Kepler bombed a home run and Randy Dobnak continued to perform well which helped the Twins have a balanced attack on Sunday.

They fell down 2-0 after the second inning, but were able to gain the lead in the fifth inning and didn't trail the rest of the game.

The Twins got off to a hot start this truncated season, but they have been up and down since going 4-6 in their last ten games.

Jose Berrios has yet to find his stride and the offense which has so much potential to slug-like they did a year ago is yet to get in their groove as well.

That has been the frustrating part for Twins fans even though they sit in the first place, that unexpected nature to a club that should be rolling along considering all the talent from top to bottom on the roster.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins and their upcoming games, you can visit their team site.

A reminder as well that all Minnesota Twins games can be seen on FSN and listened to locally in the Sioux Empire on AM 1000 KSOO.