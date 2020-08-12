Twins Rosario Goes Deep Again, Brewers Win Game-2

One thing you like to see when a player comes back in the lineup after struggling is that they light a fire under the rest of the team. That's just what Eddie Rosario is doing for the Minnesota Twins. Tuesday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee Rosario went yard twice. Is it a hot streak? Well, let's see how things play out tonight.

The final box score showed 10 hits for the Twins but it was a brutal 8th inning for the Brewers who take a 6-4 win. Out of the Twins bullpen came Tyler Clippard, Matt Wisler, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers who all had their chance to hold off Milwaukee. Not so. Rogers was tagged for the loss.

On a brighter note, the Twins reinstated Willians Astudillo from the 10-day injured list. However, he is headed to an alternate training site. And Minnesota acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Get ready for the Twins-Brewers finale tonight starting an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Pregame for the Twins Lineup Card will be 5:30 PM and the first pitch set for 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.