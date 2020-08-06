Twins Randy Dobnak Dominating Pitching 5-2 Win

Randy Dobnak tossed 6 shutout innings and picked up his second win on the season as the Twins won it 5-2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday night at PNC Park. A Pittsburgh native, Dobnak felt right at home and took ownership of the mound.

As Dobnak worked the night the Twins offense was pretty much quiet until the ninth inning when Max Kepler rips a three-run home run for a 4-0 lead. The Pirates would only get two in the bottom half of the frame to seal the win for Minnesota.

The Twins have started a season 10-2 for the first time ever and have now won 5 straight interleague games in 2020.

Today the play in the sunshine back at PNC Park with Kenta Maeda spinning up for Minnesota. He'll face the Pirates JT Brubaker.

Pregame begins at 12:00 PM with a first pitch scheduled for 12:35 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.