Twins Lose Sam Dyson for the Rest of the Season

As the Minnesota Twins wrap up the AL Central title, they have got some bad news in regards to pitcher availability over the last few weeks and it continued on Wednesday.

The Twins had Kyle Gibson experience ulcerative colitis, Michael Pineda was suspended for 60 games and now Sam Dyson has been sidelined the rest of the season after shoulder surgery.

Dyson was acquired prior to the trade deadline to add depth to the bullpen, but a nagging shoulder injury forced him to have surgery and be shelved for the rest of this season and potentially next year as well.

He is under Twins control through next year before he will enter free agency.

Minnesota will have to hope they have enough depth as they approach the postseason as they have hopes of making it deep into October.