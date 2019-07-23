Twins Hit Five Homers, Turn Triple Play, 8-6 Win vs Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Most of the highlights for the Minnesota Twins in this remarkable season have been home runs, putting them on pace to smash the major league record.

That mark currently belongs to the New York Yankees, who watched the Twins whittle away at it on Monday night with a powerful start to this series between AL division leaders.

Mitch Garver hit two of five home runs by the Twins, who held on for an 8-6 victory over the Yankees after a tone-setting triple play in the first inning.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler also went deep, giving the Twins their eighth game with five or more homers this season. All but Garver’s second solo shot came off starter CC Sabathia (5-5), who lasted only four innings.

After the Twins lost four of their first six games on this home stand, with the bullpen blowing late leads multiple times, their longtime nemesis arrived at an inopportune time. No opponent drives fan angst like the Yanks, who always have thousands of their own cheerers in attendance to boot.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound for the middle game of the series Tuesday night at 7:00 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.