Twins Getting Good News on the Byron Buxton Injury Front

The Minnesota Twins haven't had a lot of good news lately but they may be getting some positive news sooner rather than later on the Byron Buxton front.

Buxton was playing at an MVP level prior to his injury and was carrying the Twins through a tough slump.

Throughout his career, Buxton has been injury prone but hopefully, this will be his only stint on the injured list.

He has bulked up and we saw the increase in his power numbers, not to mention, he had been the same old Buxton in the outfield.

Buxton last played for the Twins on May 6 with he was hurt and diagnosed with a grade 2 hip strain.

In his eventual return to the Major League level, Buxton is going to have to ignite a Twins team that has been in the basement of the AL Central.

