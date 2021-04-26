Twins’ Eternal Struggle Continues

Submitted by Dave Overland - The Twins lost again and have now dropped 11 of its last 13 games.

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 at Target Field. Nelson Cruz's solo home run was the lone bright spot for Minnesota, who has now dropped 11 of its last 13 games, tied with Detroit for the fewest in the American League, to fall to 7-13 on the season. The Twins are currently six games behind Kansas City in the American League Central standings.

The Twins will try to bounce back on the road Monday in Cleveland. Jose Berrios will start for the Twins opposite Cleveland's Zach Plesac. The first pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. on Information 1000 KSOO.

