Twins Earn Split against White Sox, Next Up the Angels Series

The Minnesota Twins hit the ball well on Wednesday night on the south side of Chicago to earn a split in the White Sox series with a 7-2 victory. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, and Josh Donaldson had key at-bats.

Donaldson and Polanco combined for 5 of the 7 runs scored. Kepler goes yard and it was his first time hitting the foul pole for home run number 12 of the year.

Polanco continues to be the fan-favorite and proved it by going 3-4 with a 3-run home run in the sixth inning. It’s the second time in 8-games going yard in back-to-back games.

Get our free mobile app

With Michael Pineda on the mound, the White Sox stole three bases off the lead pitcher over five innings.

Next, back home at Target Field. Tonight the Twins begin a 4-game series against the LA Angels. Kenta Maeda (4-3) will get the start against Andrew Heaney (5-7). The first pitch is 7:10 Pm on Information 1000 KSOO.

carbongallery id="60dcc7e67b35b76cfb51b2f9"]