Twins Cruuuuuz to Another Win

The hot bat of Nelson Cruz continues to save the Minnesota Twins and again on Monday night the Bamba leader came through for his 11th of the season. Cruz is now tied with Eddie Rosario (2019) & Kirby Puckett (1986) for the most in the team's first 30 games.

Along with Cruz, Miguel Sano made it an 8-game hitting streak and goes deep in the top of the sixth inning for a 2-run blast to right field breaking the 1-1 tie. And now Minnesota is 20-10 on this short season.

Starter Kenta Maeda worked his way to his fourth win with five innings on the mound. The Twins bullpen kept things glued together as Taylor Rogers records the save.

Twins fans can tune in at 5:30 PM today for the Twins Lineup Card on Information 1000 KSOO. Game-2 will feature Rich Hill going for Minnesota while Shane Bieber leads it off for the Cleveland.